TROUT: A Treasure of Kashmir

Duke of Bedford helped to send 10,000 trout eggs from the UK in 1899 but unfortunately these perished on the way. A second consignment arrived from Scotland the next year.

A small portion was released in the streams of Dachigam, while Mr Mitchell reared rest of them in his carpet factory at Bagh-e-Dilawar Khan in Shahr e Khas, Srinagar, until they reached the fingerling stage.

The rainbow and brown trout adapted well to the Kashmir valley, while the indigenous snow trout continued to flourish. The department of Fisheries was started by the Maharaja with Mr Mitchell as its founding Director.