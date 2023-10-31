Trying action replay

Apparently on a weak political wicket now, PDP has started showing some clear intentions to try and go for the action replay of the past to take on its rival National Conference (NC). The party says it intends to get back its role for which it was founded. But will the PDP be successful in its intentions when so much has changed within it and around?
In past PDP with its tactics had eroded the base of NC to a large extent and had almost became an alternative party. Are such tactics really relevant now and if yes to what extent? The interested political circles have started assessing this aspect.
After years of political truce with NC following the August 5, 2019 developments, PDP tries to take a U-turn now and take back its place in the changed political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. The beginning was made on the 24th foundation day of PDP on July 31 this year when some youth leaders targetted NC. Later, after her re-election as PDP President on October 26, Mehbooba Mufti herself launched a frontal attack against NC. Addressing her party leaders and workers she described NC as a rival party to PDP. Mehbooba accused the NC of not tolerating criticism from the very beginning and alleged that even the process for constituting the constituent assembly in 1951 was not fair and that those opposing NC's views whether from Kashmir or Jammu were sidelined and denied a place in the constituent assembly. She said her father and the founder of PDP, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, used to say that stopping the democracy from flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir was complicating further the existing problems. "He (Mufti) had a dream to see the democracy flourishing here like other parts of the country. He had a dream of having a strong opposition here which could make the elected governments accountable and ask them questions about their policies and working. Mufti sahab wanted to provide an alternative party to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.
Mehbooba said Mufti worked hard to make Congress strong in Jammu and Kashmir but was disheartened when Congress stopped playing the role of an effective opposition and joined hands with NC. "The space of a strong opposition was left vacant. Mufti sahab formed PDP to fill that vaccum and create an effective opposition party and an alternative to NC," she said. The PDP president urged the party leaders and workers to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and repeat the 2014 performance when PDP had bagged all the three parliament seats from Kashmir." Repeating that performance will be a tribute to Mufti sahab," she said. Mehbooba criticised NC on various other issues.
When on the same day in Jammu, NC vice president Omar Abdullah was asked by media persons to comment on Mehbooba's statement he refused to do so. " I will not comment. She sometimes keeps on saying such things. Why does not she raise such issues in the meetings of various political parties which keep on taking place from time to time. She goes too far in history to target us but we can target by going to four or five years back," he said.
Later on October 30 when Omar was again asked about it by media persons in Kupwara, he said NC is being targeted for last several months. Omar said he has not himself said anything against anyone. He added that there was plenty NC can talk about if it was about raising the past issues.
While the top NC leadership has till now avoided reacting to PDP's statements but the other leaders do react. They criticise PDP for joining hands and forming a coalition government with BJP in 2014 and opening the political gates for the national party. Mehbooba has been justifying her party's decision and saying that during the coalition government time the BJP was prevented to do things what it is doing now. Among other things she is accusing the Kashmir based BJP leaders of using her " toffee and chocolate" related comment made by her as chief minister to criticise her. " NC is our rival party but it is not saying anything about my comment. Even the BJP leaders from Jammu are not also saying anything. But some BJP leaders in Kashmir are raising it. I am telling my party not to get uncomfortable about what I said at that time. If I said that I said that as a mother to protect the children from becoming victims as the miscreants were creating trouble and government was responding. I wanted the children to stay indoors in such a situation and not to come out to avoid becoming injured in such situations," she said.
Mehbooba's call to party to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and repeat 2014 performance is an indication that she does not want to leave PDP's political space for others. In past PDP had succeeded in its efforts. The party not only had strengthened itself by weakening NC but was also successful in presenting itself as an alternative. It out-powered NC twice in assembly polls and also won all the three parliament polls in 2014 polls. But now will it be able to repeat that? Things have completely changed in Jammu and Kashmir and more so for PDP. Most of its senior leaders have left and formed Apni Party. Some others joined other parties. The rival parties continue to criticise PDP for joining hands with BJP for government formation.
With a changed atmosphere within it and around, it is difficult for PDP to take on NC with full force. But it has no option. PDP cannot afford to play a second fiddle to a party, whose supermacy on the political landscape of J&K was challenged and damaged by it. NC would not like PDP to restrengthen itself and do what it did in past. Surely the top leadership of NC will launch their counter political attack against PDP but they are waiting for a right time. There is a feeling among NC circles that with time PDP has been able to recover some of the lost ground and delay in assembly polls has helped the party in this direction. But shortage of prominent leaders is a problem, hitting the PDP badly and can even weaken its efforts to challenge NC in a big way.
Author is senior editor Greater Kashmir