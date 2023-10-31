Trying action replay

Apparently on a weak political wicket now, PDP has started showing some clear intentions to try and go for the action replay of the past to take on its rival National Conference (NC). The party says it intends to get back its role for which it was founded. But will the PDP be successful in its intentions when so much has changed within it and around?

In past PDP with its tactics had eroded the base of NC to a large extent and had almost became an alternative party. Are such tactics really relevant now and if yes to what extent? The interested political circles have started assessing this aspect.

After years of political truce with NC following the August 5, 2019 developments, PDP tries to take a U-turn now and take back its place in the changed political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. The beginning was made on the 24th foundation day of PDP on July 31 this year when some youth leaders targetted NC. Later, after her re-election as PDP President on October 26, Mehbooba Mufti herself launched a frontal attack against NC. Addressing her party leaders and workers she described NC as a rival party to PDP. Mehbooba accused the NC of not tolerating criticism from the very beginning and alleged that even the process for constituting the constituent assembly in 1951 was not fair and that those opposing NC's views whether from Kashmir or Jammu were sidelined and denied a place in the constituent assembly. She said her father and the founder of PDP, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, used to say that stopping the democracy from flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir was complicating further the existing problems. "He (Mufti) had a dream to see the democracy flourishing here like other parts of the country. He had a dream of having a strong opposition here which could make the elected governments accountable and ask them questions about their policies and working. Mufti sahab wanted to provide an alternative party to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Mehbooba said Mufti worked hard to make Congress strong in Jammu and Kashmir but was disheartened when Congress stopped playing the role of an effective opposition and joined hands with NC. "The space of a strong opposition was left vacant. Mufti sahab formed PDP to fill that vaccum and create an effective opposition party and an alternative to NC," she said. The PDP president urged the party leaders and workers to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and repeat the 2014 performance when PDP had bagged all the three parliament seats from Kashmir." Repeating that performance will be a tribute to Mufti sahab," she said. Mehbooba criticised NC on various other issues.