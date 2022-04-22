Two birds with one stone

That is why dozens of stray dogs naturally get attracted to the by products thrown in front of poultry retailers and dumping yards. These by products not only increases stray dog population but also wastage of huge amount of protein and fats which can be utilised as raw material for production of different value added products.

These by products not only attract stray dogs but enhance their breeding efficiency also. Stray dogs are always found where there are chances for them to get food.

In order to manage dog populations on streets, it is essential to manage garbage especially poultry wastes and ensure that there are no open bins and garbage dumps within city.