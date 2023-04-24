Two Governors, Two Characters

Malik was appointed the J&K governor on August 22, 2018. This was after several decades that a politician was made the governor of the state. He had a long association with the BJP but was also associated with several other parties before joining BJP.

Prior to Malik's appointment, retired senior army officers, ex- intelligence chief and former civil service officer had served as the governors here for long time. They are Gen K V Krishna Rao, Girish Chander Saxena, Lt Gen S K Sinha and N N Vohra.



Unlike his predecessors Satya Pal Malik remained the governor for only a brief period – a year and two months, but he tried to create a number of controversies during his tenure and after that also. His controversial statements continue even now.

Presently, he is trying to target those who made him the governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya. The Pulwama terror attack, and Article 370 was abrogation happened during his tenure here.

He has been himself taking credit for peace in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 and saying " Aik Chadiya Bhee Nahi Maree." But now he is criticising the central government by claiming that prior to Pulwama attack, the request of CRPF for aircrafts to carry their people was not accepted.



Reacting to this, union home minister Amit Shah said if Satya Pal Malik's claims are true, why did not he say these things when he was the governor and was in power. "

Why is he making these claims now after leaving us and when he is not in power? These issues are not for discussion at public forum but I want to tell the people of the country that BJP government has not done anything which needs to be kept hidden," the home minister said at India Today Karnataka Roundtable 2023.

Asked whether the appointment of Satya Pal Malik as governor of J&K was a mistake in view of the controversies he is creating now, the home minister said, "He had worked for long in the BJP; First when Rajnath Singh Ji was the party President and later when I was the President. Some people change colours when they lose power. This happens in politics sometimes. These remarks (as made by Satya Pal Malik) are made for personal and political self interest after leaving us and should be evaluated by the people and media."