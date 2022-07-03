Two important developments occurred last week in Srinagar with regard to Amarnath Yatra.
Lieutenant Governor ( LG) Manoj Sinha invited heads of various political parties for a meeting on June 29 and discussed with them the arrangements and the management of the Yatra.
The political leaders also gave their feedback and suggestions for a smooth and successful pilgrimage. They appealed to people for their continuous support and assistance in the conduct of the Yatra.
A programme was organised same day by Civil Society of Kashmir and PHDCCI to welcome the Yatris at SKICC here. The civil society members assured full cooperation and support to ensure smooth and successful Yatra. The government is intending to hold a similar meeting again with political leadership after 10 days.
The government machinery on its part is trying to provide best possible facilities to the Yatris and now its decision to take on board the political leadership and civil society during the Yatra is a step in right direction.
Addressing the programme to welcome the pilgrims, the Lieutenant Governor said that government is making efforts to provide best possible facilities to the Yatris.
However, such holy occasion may not be complete without the wholehearted participation of the civil society. He added that many generations here have assisted in this spiritual journey.
Addressing the meeting with political leaders, he said Yatra is a reflection of our composite culture and people belonging to all the faiths are contributing to make it successful. Government arrangements and people’s cooperation is yielding positive results and the yatra is going on smoothly since it began on June 30.
The pilgrims after having darshan at holy cave have expressed satisfaction and happiness over the arrangements made for them by the government. While interacting with media, they have appealed other people from other parts of the country to perform yatra since the arrangements are excellent and the local people are very hospitable and helpful.
Some local traders’ organisations and political leaders have demanded “smooth passage” on Srinagar-Jammu highway to trucks, carrying fruit from here to markets outside or transporting vegetables and other items from outside markets to here.
They have also demanded addressing the “problem of inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians” during their movement sometimes on some roads.
Lieutenant Governor while talking to media on Sunday said directions have been given to officials to ensure fruit growers and dealers transporting perishable goods do not face any inconvenience on the national highway.
He added that administration is ensuring that the trucks are allowed during the notified time. Lieutenant Governor said it is top priority of the administration to streamline the traffic for both Yatris and traders of fruits and vegetables.
He stated that government is ensuring that people do not face inconvenience during their movement. Lieutenant Governor gave credit for the ongoing smooth yatra and enthusiasm among pilgrims to people's cooperation and best possible arrangements by the government.