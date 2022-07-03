Two important developments

A programme was organised same day by Civil Society of Kashmir and PHDCCI to welcome the Yatris at SKICC here. The civil society members assured full cooperation and support to ensure smooth and successful Yatra. The government is intending to hold a similar meeting again with political leadership after 10 days.

The government machinery on its part is trying to provide best possible facilities to the Yatris and now its decision to take on board the political leadership and civil society during the Yatra is a step in right direction.

Addressing the programme to welcome the pilgrims, the Lieutenant Governor said that government is making efforts to provide best possible facilities to the Yatris.