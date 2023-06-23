Two news items relating to the fate of some unfortunate Pakistanis and others, over the past ten days, renewed memories of a very popular hit of the famous Swedish band, ABBA, which achieved enormous international popularity in the 1970s. The catchy line of the song, released in 1976, was: “Money, Money, Money, It’s a Rich Man’s World”!

Nothing could more vividly illustrate the claim of the ABBA song than the complete difference in the way concerned Western countries have responded to two tragic events in the seas.

The first was the sinking of the fishing vessel, Adriana, overcrowded with around 800 wretched men, women and children, admittedly willing victims of human traffickers, in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Messenia in Greece on June 14.

There is no doubt that not only the Greek authorities but of some other European countries would have been following the vessel and would have known of the dangers to those who were on it. Yet, they showed no urgency in the seeking to ensure that they were taken off the vessel.

That would have been a simple and expected act of humanity even if all these persons were seeking to enter Europe illegally. Indeed, for all their claims of being champions of human rights the Andriana sinking and the deaths of hundreds has once again exposed the true face of these countries.