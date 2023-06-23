Two tragic events in the seas
Two news items relating to the fate of some unfortunate Pakistanis and others, over the past ten days, renewed memories of a very popular hit of the famous Swedish band, ABBA, which achieved enormous international popularity in the 1970s. The catchy line of the song, released in 1976, was: “Money, Money, Money, It’s a Rich Man’s World”!
Nothing could more vividly illustrate the claim of the ABBA song than the complete difference in the way concerned Western countries have responded to two tragic events in the seas.
The first was the sinking of the fishing vessel, Adriana, overcrowded with around 800 wretched men, women and children, admittedly willing victims of human traffickers, in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Messenia in Greece on June 14.
There is no doubt that not only the Greek authorities but of some other European countries would have been following the vessel and would have known of the dangers to those who were on it. Yet, they showed no urgency in the seeking to ensure that they were taken off the vessel.
That would have been a simple and expected act of humanity even if all these persons were seeking to enter Europe illegally. Indeed, for all their claims of being champions of human rights the Andriana sinking and the deaths of hundreds has once again exposed the true face of these countries.
The second incident is ongoing, as I write these lines. It concerns the great effort mounted by the US and Canadian Coast Guards and with the French also sending a ship to aid in the rescue ,of the submersible Titan off the waters off Newfoundland. It lost contact with its mothership on June 18.
The submersible belongs to a private company OceanGate and has five rich individuals on board one of whom is the company’s owner and the other four are ‘passengers’ who have paid a quarter of a million US dollars each to be able to see the remains of the Titanic the famous passenger ship which sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912 after scraping an iceberg.
One common feature concerning the people on the Adriana and the Titan is that on both there were Pakistanis. In the case of the former there are believed to be about four hundred persons from Pakistan or territories under its control and in the latter two of the four ‘passengers’ were from or connected to Pakistan.
The two were the 48-year-old Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman. They belong to one of Pakistan’s largest industrial and business conglomerates, the Engro Corporation which is headed by Hussain Dawood, Shahzada’s father. Shahzada is believed to hold Maltese nationality and lives in Britain but because of his connections with the Engro Corporation he can be considered a Pakistani.
Shahzada Dawood and his son gave a fee of half a million US dollars for what was essentially a touristic adventure. This was merely a drop in the reservoir of their immense wealth.
However, the Pakistanis who sought greener pastures in Europe paid exorbitantly large amounts from their holdings or took loans to pay human traffickers.
Following the Andriana sinking the Shehbaz Sharif government declared a day of national mourning for those who lost their lives. It also ordered a crack-down on human traffickers.
Some arrests have been made but all this is unlikely to deter those in Pakistan who are desperate to seek a better life outside their country will not be willing to take great risks and look for human traffickers for help. Such desperate persons are not limited to Pakistan alone.
The fact is that human trafficking is, like narcotics, is a major transnational crime. There are regional and international networks involved in these crimes which originate in poor countries but also give ‘advantage’, although illegal, to many persons and groups in the advanced Western economies.
In fact, the labour of illegal migrants is a vital necessity in maintaining costs within tolerable limits in some industries including some aspects of construction and hospitality.
Naturally, illegal migrants are completely exploited and condemned to live and work in sub-human conditions. In some ways human trafficking and illegal narcotics is similar.
In narcotics the production base is in poor and unsettled countries—for instance Afghanistan for opium—but the product is consumed in the affluent countries. In human trafficking too, the people come from impoverished parts of the world but their labour is used in affluent societies.
There are international instruments for controlling transnational crime but they have failed to control them. They generate lucrative proceeds. There is therefore insufficient social and political will to control them, leave alone eliminate them entirely.
It is only when a tragedy as horrendous as that of the Andriana occurs that the political leadership and the administrative apparatus of concerned countries wake up and a great show of action is made. All this is only till such time as national attention shifts to some other subject.
That will, in all likelihood, occur in Pakistan too, though tough statements will continue to emanate from the government. And, as for Greece, it is doubtful if any real action will be taken against those naval personnel and others who heartlessly by not taking timely action let hundreds drown.
In contrast to the Andriana great resources are being deployed to track down the Titan where there are only five on board. All life is precious but if only a fraction of the attention that is being shown for the Titan rescue was displayed in case of the Andriana hundreds of lives could have been saved.
It is reported that King Charles has asked that he kept updated about the rescue mission. Has his conscience been stirred by the Adriana incident?
The ABBA song contains an eternal truth, even if it sears our conscience.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.