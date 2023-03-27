Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his just concluded visit of Jammu and Kashmir said that the prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project would be completed by the end of this year, or by January-February, 2024.

With the completion of the project, Kashmir would get connected with rest of the country by train. While an extensive network of railway is spread across the country, Kashmir till now has no rail connectivity with other parts of the country.

Right now the Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal railway line is operational. Hundreds of passengers daily utilise this rail service. They include government employees, students and others.