UGC’s Jeevan Kaushal 2.0

The new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) which became effective from July 2020 aims to see India a “Global Knowledge Superpower” and “Skill Hub”. Besides the focus on entrepreneurship, job skill development (hard skills), technical knowledge and vocational training, it also recommends imparting crucial soft skills or life skills to graduate learners in higher educational institutions (HEIs).

The latter are in fact critical for national human development and will prove very instrumental for the holistic development of under graduate students for effective/ethical learning and better/benevolent earning (ELBE).

In short ELBE will promote development and inculcation of human values, self-awareness, self-recognition, ethics, morality, discipline, empathy, benevolence, reverence, decisiveness, communication, time management, resilience, emotional betterment, mental health, psychological health, problem solving, conflict reduction, stress management, responsible and ethical use of digital technology and internet, valuing peer learning and team work, planning, improved relationships, and above all it will improve the social interactions and promote the symbiotic nature of teacher – student relationship.

Thus, ELBE must be the core of curriculum planning for every course and programme at every level in a HEI, because we are witnessing derailment of core life values and moral education among the student community on a larger scale due to scores of factors including the familial, societal and institutional.