Ukraine Crisis and Sino-Russian Strategic Partnership

The world peace is yet again threatened by the Ukraine Crisis as Russia is foreseen to invade Ukraine within days. The deployment of huge Russian army personnel, military build-up and large scale military drills on the Ukraine border is self- explanatory.

Though Russian President, Putin, calls it the manipulative western war hysteria, yet the threat is growing with every passing day.

The foreign nationals and diplomatic staff are vacating Ukraine; the US, Britain and Germany are sending troops, warships and planes to Poland, Romania, Estonia and Norway; the Ukraine youth are fast joining the national army and organizing anti-Russia protests in the capital city Kyiv.

Recent Russian shelling on Ukraine on 17th February certified the Western fears of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine, disproving thereby the Russian claim of having partially withdrawn troops from the Ukraine border.