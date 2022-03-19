Ukraine crisis and the revival of NAM

Only the dead have seen the end of war.

-George Santayana

As Russian forces pound Ukraine into submission, one remembers this oft-quoted aphorism, from one of the celebrated philosophers of our age.

On one side, Russia has always considered its bordering areas, along with the Caucasus and Central Asian Republics, as its backyard. With the Baltic already out of its hands; in terms of realpolitik, it cannot afford to let go Ukraine. On the other side, the USA keeps intact, and intends on expanding NATO; even after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, for reasons best known to it.

It loses moral high-ground to offer moral lessons. Worse, as political commentators have been pointing out - USA has invaded countries, bombed people, toppled democratic governments, installed dictatorships, and vetoed UN resolutions; despite International consensus.

Its bloody footprint goes far beyond its own backyard. From West Asia to Latin America, there is hardly any place that has not felt the tremors of US dominance. As such, it has led, and paved, the way in showing practical contempt for International norms. Russia, they say, has followed suit.