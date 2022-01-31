Ukraine – Russia: A war without war

This situation, where scenes of war are emerging from amassing of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and the NATO allies planning their own response, is evolving at the time when the world economic institutions, World Bank and IMF, have forecast downturn in the global economy.

The Pandemic having inflicted serious wounds on the businesses and burdened the governments with extra cost in health care and feeding the people. This era of lockdowns, reckoned as safety valve against the spread of virus, can afford a war with thousands of troops staying together is bizarre.

The amassing of huge number of troops is not only a military issue but it has economic costs. The near- permanent permanence of the troops on borders is a drain on resources. Can Russia afford this, though the fact remains that Moscow is not blinking its eyes over the repeated threats of sanctions by America and its NATO allies.

Russia is seeking to demonstrate its position of supremacy in the global affairs, almost similar to the times of Soviet Union in the bipolar world that emerged in cold war as a result of World War II. This is the ambition of the Russian president Vladimir Putin, and he is no Mikhail Gorbachev or Boris Yeltsin. He has shown his KGB steel frame. He is pursuing what is being interpreted as Putin doctrine.