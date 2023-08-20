Having failed negotiations with Moscow in the spring of 2022, and launching a counteroffensive that allowed their forces claw back several districts of the Kharkiv region, in September of that same year, the Kyiv authorities started telling their allies that a Ukrainian victory was now a done deal.

At the same time, Ukrainian propaganda and the pro-Western opposition inside Russia, were busy convincing the people of the Russian Federation of the Russian army’s inability to resist the "modernized Ukrainian forces," and making them believe that there were disagreements between the generals and a conflict between the General Staff on the one side and private military companies and volunteer units on the other.

As a result, Kyiv fell into the trap of its own propaganda, launching a completely botched offensive in June 2023 only to realize the extremely high degree of combat readiness of the Russians, who, even according to Western experts, “had completely changed the tactics of their military operations.”

After drawing the Ukrainian forces into the "Bakhmut meat grinder," Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov joined hands creating defense lines in the most vulnerable areas, which the Ukrainian army is unable to overcome.

By the way, Kyiv declared that the purpose of its offensive was to break through to Melitopol and Crimea and cut in half the Russian forces in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military promised to repeat the successful “liberation” of the Kupyansky and Izyumsky districts of the Kharkiv region, completely ignoring the fact that the Russian forces there had barely exceeded 1,000 fighters, who, outnumbered as they were, still managed to stop the advancing Ukrainians at the borders of the Donetsk region.