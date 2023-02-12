Umrah: Sojourn for soul or just a leisure trip !!!

The Umrah, revered as an important spiritual journey after Hajj, mostly done for forgiveness and seeking mercy from almighty, provides us with a chance for enlightening and cleansing our hearts and mind.

But this is possible only when we consciously, with total involvement of our mind, soul and physical capacities, with all humility, perform it!

Starting from our home, en route ka'aba, Madeena, and till our return, best is to continue with all humility the practice of good deeds post Umrah in our day to day life. But the kind of things one observes, it needs a serious thought and we need to ask ourselves whether we are achieving the real purpose of spiritual bliss from Umrah or has it become another leisurely trip !!!!?

The unfortunate incident as mentioned above has thrown huge challenge for us as a community, travel agencies dealing with Umrah, and specifically those individuals who choose to go for this revered journey!!

As a community we need to educate our society about the importance of this spiritual journey and its vast difference from usual business or leisurely trips.

The community leaders with religious knowledge should take time out for grooming the potential Umrah pilgrims well before time so that they are well aware of its different norms and behavioural decencies mandatory while performing this spiritual activity.