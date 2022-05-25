Umran Malik’s selection in Team India

Selection of pace sensation Umran Malik in Team India for T20I (Twenty20 International) series against South Africa in India is a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

It is hoped that with his impressive performance at international level in coming times, the Jammu Express will make the country proud as well.

His selection in the national team will give further boost to the efforts to provide better infrastructure and environment for the talented cricketers in J&K so that more such players represent India internationally.