In this age when so much progress has been made in every sphere of life, keeping several areas un-electrified is unimaginable. This also affects the image of the government efforts to provide electricity to all villages.

There are lapses or delays at the government level because of which a number of areas are still un-electrified and such issues need to be addressed. In fact the work to electrify the un-electrified areas should be done speedily, on priority basis.

The concerned officers must for sometime imagine their life without electricity for several days. Their lives, work and schedule will get affected badly. Keeping the people, who have no access at government level, deprived for long of electricity is not good.