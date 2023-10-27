UN failure: United we fall !

Israel has called for the resignation of the Guterres. It is angered by Guterres’s briefing on the Gaza situation on October 24. While roundly condemning Hamas’s attack in which innocent women, children and the aged were killed and more than 200 were taken back to Gaza as hostages Guterres also said “It is also important to recognize that the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum”. He went on to add “The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation”. He also said that “collective punishment” was not permitted. Israel’s assertion is that Guterres by particularly using the formulation “did not happen in a vacuum” has sought to provide a cover or a justification for what Hamas carried out. It is also incensed with charges of imposing “collective punishment” through its bombings.

The use of words, their placement in formulations, indeed also the non-use of some words or phrases sometimes are of great diplomatic significance. This is especially so during conflict or volatile situations. They are all the more important when it comes to long-standing conflicts where there are layers upon layers of accusations and grievances. In such cases it is prudent to use neutral words that would calm situations instead of being construed by one of the parties as provocative. This is especially important for international civil servants and there is no doubt that the UNSG is the senior-most global civil servant. His office is of crucial significance and it should always be directed by the incumbent to be used in the cause of peace and that is not best served by exacerbating situations. This does not mean that the UNSG should refrain from condemning terrorism and calling out terrorist groups but he should be more circumspect when it comes to member-states. In this case Guterres should have avoided stating that the Hamas attack did not take place “in a vacuum”. He could have made all the points relating to the historical plight of the Palestinians without using this “joining” formulation. That would have been effective without giving Israelis the opportunity to seek to divert attention by calling for his resignation.