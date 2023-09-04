(un) Happy Teachers' Day | Do we really value a teacher!

Take the case of teachers in government schools. They are powerless even when it comes to a lower-in-the-ladder official in their department, not to speak of higher ones.

I wish the higher officials who broadcast their messages on this day stop for a second, and reflect on how they greet a teacher in their offices, if ever a teacher is allowed in.

Generally speaking, with a grim face and an unfriendly attitude. With disdain, and indifference. When they do so, their children are in some classroom, with some teacher. This apathy, this indifference, travels all the way to that classroom. This goes around, this comes around.

And when it comes to private schools, less said the better. The teachers are made to work like donkeys, and what they are paid is not even worth the grass we feed our animals on. In our top notch schools, with good financial health, what is the income differential between those who own the school and those who teach in the school. If only Marx were alive! What is the degree of participation in decision making when it comes to running the affairs of a school.

For budget schools, and these are in majority, the fee is so low that you cannot afford a decent salary to a teacher, no matter how smartly you do the calculations. If the management of a school really wishes to enhance the salaries of the teachers, it entails a hike in the fee. But there is always a sword called FFRC hanging on the head. Our teachers are in any case checkmated.

In the name of fanciful slogans - free education, affordable education - we have ruined most of the budget schools, that could otherwise contribute a lot to our society. We need a three tier process, if we really value teachers. One, the process of selecting the teachers should be highly professional. Two, the schools must have regular training programmes for building the capacities of their teachers. Three, and most importantly, teachers must be paid decent salaries, apart from securities and other perks. Which private school does it here? And if a private school wants to do it, would it be allowed to make a corresponding hike in the fee?

On this day these are the question government and the society need to ask, and find answers to.

Fancy talk means less than little; it is all fake. Unless teaches are paid well, and their estimation in the societal eyes is high, we can't say that we respect them. Whose child wants to end up as a teacher in a private school?! In the government sector whose preference is teaching in a school. Yes, if it is a college, a university, or even a higher secondary – it's a matter of pride. Reason, on the social ladder you occupy a higher pedestal, and in terms of reward, you take a fat salary. Teaching is secondary.