The timely completion of two under construction flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam, and proposed flyover at Sanatnagar junction, along Srinagar Bypass on National Highway-44 can significantly ease the traffic congestion; on the highway and the road corridors.

The completion of these projects has been delayed for one reason or the other since the work started. Same is the case with grade separator at Lasjan.

Since these under construction, and proposed projects, are very important for the traffic movement on highway, all hurdles in their early completion need to be removed.