The timely completion of two under construction flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam, and proposed flyover at Sanatnagar junction, along Srinagar Bypass on National Highway-44 can significantly ease the traffic congestion; on the highway and the road corridors.
The completion of these projects has been delayed for one reason or the other since the work started. Same is the case with grade separator at Lasjan.
Since these under construction, and proposed projects, are very important for the traffic movement on highway, all hurdles in their early completion need to be removed.
The problems must not linger on. The authorities have also given directions in this connection during a recent review meeting. Officials say that 80 percent work has been completed on Lasjan grade separator. More than 30 percent of work is complete on both Nowgam and Bemina Flyover projects.
The Sanatnagar Flyover has been already sanctioned while the design of the project is awaiting final approval. Completion date of Bemina Flyover has been fixed for March, 2023 while the deadline for Nowgam has been set for January, 2023.
However, due to delay in shifting of utilities at Nowgam the completion date may extend, the officials say. Authorities must ensure that the projects are completed in time to achieve the objective for which those are being set-up. Much time has been already lost due to delay.
The then J&K government in 2018 had approved construction of three flyovers at Bemina, Nowgam and Sanatnagar junctions. The state government had also approached the union government for the construction of the flyovers. But, no headway was made at that time.
Later, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recommended to Central Government for building flyovers at these three junctions in Srinagar in 2020. The implementation of these projects kept on getting delayed. Finally, the Central Government gave approval for two flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam and work started this year.
However, the work for Sanatnagar project did not begin as the design of the project is still awaiting final approval. The proposed Sanatnagar flyover is equally important. The government must ensure final approval of the design at the earliest so that work starts immediately.
The delay is causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters. Heavy traffic rush on the highway and other adjoining roads continues to increase with every passing day.
The traffic officials have made temporary diversions near the junctions to ease the traffic rush to some extent. Some people say the diversions are risky for those pedestrians crossing the road because of the speedily moving vehicles. Operationalisation of the flyovers can also minimise the risk to the lives of pedestrians.