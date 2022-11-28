Understaffed government hospitals

There is an immediate need to strengthen the health sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
Several government hospitals are understaffed and official data reveals that 70 posts of doctors and 332 posts of paramedics are lying vacant in Kashmir.
These posts must be immediately filled up to provide better medical services. The process must be speedily carried forward, and the department must not unnecessarily sit on such a process.
The hospitals are over-burdened and appointment of required medical staff will help in reducing the burden. There is a focus at national level on further improvement in the health services and some moves have also been made in this direction.
The aim of such measures is to make better health facilities available to a common man. The benefits of these measures have been reaching to the states and union territories. The health department here also must take all such steps which can help in improving the over-all health scenario.
Strengthening the man power in hospitals is one such step. The second is providing the required infrastructure to the hospitals so that patients do not suffer due to lack of necessary testing and diagnostic facilities. In fact more equipment must be made available in the hospitals.
It has been observed that patients have to wait for weeks or months for their turn to get some important tests or surgeries done in major hospitals due to rush of patients.
The equipment must be there in the hospitals in adequate number so that the patients do not have to wait for such a long time. Some patients are forced to get their tests done privately because of the long time taken in government hospitals to get these tests done.
Some patients get fed up and do not go for these tests at all and suffer. The atmosphere inside hospitals must be made more helpful for the patients. Adequate number of wheel chairs have to be kept available for the patients, who need it.
The non-functional lift services are required to be made functional. More counters, wherever needed, must be opened in major hospitals for issuing tickets for OPD consultations. Likewise more counters for receiving payments for conduct of tests must be also be there.
The patients should not be unnecessarily made to wait in long queues, particularly in chilly mornings of winter. All necessary drugs have to be made available within major hospital premises. The wards and toilets should be kept clean.
Not only the hospital authorities but the patients and their attendants too have a responsibility towards it. The health sector needs further improvement at various levels and strengthening the manpower and infrastructure is a important step in this direction.