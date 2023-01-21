Understanding a loan write-off

What exactly does writing-off a loan mean?

First, we have to understand a bad loan. A bad loan is a non-performing asset of a bank as it fails to generate income for the bank due to default in repayment. So, when a bad loan fails to generate income, it is no longer considered as a performing asset.

Every bad loan adds to the NPA level of a bank. Higher NPAs means trouble for the bank. When the chances of recovery of a loan which has turned non performing asset are very low, the bank writes-off the loan. By writing-off loans, a bank reduces the level of non-performing assets (NPAs) and cleans its balance sheet of bad loans.

It is also worth mentioning that banks are required to do 100 per cent provisioning in case of bad loan (NPAs) in accordance with the Basel-III norms.

As per the regulatory norms, provisioning means banks are required to set aside a certain percentage of loan amount. By writing-off a loan, the banks set free the money parked for the provisioning and utilise the amount for business.

Does writing-off the loan means the bank won’t chase the defaulting borrower for recovery of dues any more?

A loan written-off does not mean the bank will stop effort to recover the loan from the defaulter. Even as recovery chances of the written-off loans are very low, the banks are supposed to continue to explore recovery options, including legal action against the loan defaulter.

A bank will also lay hand on the security against which the loan was given. For example, any collateral in the shape of immovable property given against the loan by the borrower can be auctioned by the bank despite writing-off the loan.

So, writing-off a loan should not be construed that the defaulting borrower is absolved from the loan liability. It’s just an option available with the banks to clean their balance sheets and reduce their tax liabilities. Even after a bad loan is written-off, the borrower still remains legally liable for the loan repayment. Notably, any recovery made against a bad loan after writing-off is a profit for the bank in the year of recovery.