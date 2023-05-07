Understanding Addiction

Substance use disorder can lead to short- and long-term negative health effects. These can be physical and mental, ranging from moderate to severe. They will depend on the substance a person had been using.

It is well known that within every man there is a contradiction between his conscience and instinctive desires. While animals are servile to their instinct, human beings have a command of their conscience over the instinctive desires.

The definite indication of social crisis is the sharply increasing trend of consuming heroine and suicide and variety other mental disease and derangements among the younger generations. Particularly the suicidal tendency is sharply on increase among the students and young youths.

Government College of Education in collaboration with Kashmir American Society for Healthcare, Medical Education and Research, Kashmir organised a day long workshop at College of Education Srinagar.