Understanding Brengi Stream Sinkhole

This incident was observed for second time after 27 years at this place. First such similar incident (sinkhole development) happened at a distance of about 50 meters towards upstream from current location in 1995.

During this event, the lost water mixed with sheep poop/dung was observed to have come out from underground at Achabal Spring located approximately about 20 kms away from this place. Hence, this process indicated that the sinkhole had an outlet at this place (Achabal Spring).

Later, that sinkhole was filled up with sand, gravel, boulders, and rock fragments and was clogged completely till this recent event. On the contrary, this time, the spring discharge at Achabal Spring didn’t show any variation as per the reports from concerned authorities.

This indicated that the outlet of this sinkhole is yet to be found out which as per the previous statements should have been at the Achabal Spring. But, if it is not so, then, it may be inferred that the underground channel network/ or interconnection is also disrupted during the last two decades or the lost water at this sinkhole may be, is now joining the underground water?