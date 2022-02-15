Understanding Brengi Stream Sinkhole

On 10th February 2022, a major funnel shaped vertical sinkhole developed within the river bed of the Brengi stream at Wandevalgam village, in south Kashmir’s Kokernag Tehsil, District Anantnag.
The Brengi stream is one of the major tributaries of the Jhelum River. It is formed by the confluence of three streams i.e., Nowbugh stream, AhlanGadol stream and Daksum stream about few kilometers towards upstream from the present place of Sinkhole.
The sinkhole is of sizable dimension (more than 12 feet in length and breadth) and consuming quite high (about more than 50 cusec) water discharge. The sinkhole formed with a roar like sound and noise that could be heard at a distance of more than 200 meters (as per local people).
Immediately, at the time of cap collapse of sinkhole underneath, it formed a large whirlpool in an otherwise very deep and silent pool of water. Simultaneously, it disrupted the entire flow of water in the stream.
As a consequence, the fish’s and other aquatic creatures started dying immediately in the downstream areas due to the soaking and loss of the water to the sinkhole.
This incident was observed for second time after 27 years at this place. First such similar incident (sinkhole development) happened at a distance of about 50 meters towards upstream from current location in 1995.
During this event, the lost water mixed with sheep poop/dung was observed to have come out from underground at Achabal Spring located approximately about 20 kms away from this place. Hence, this process indicated that the sinkhole had an outlet at this place (Achabal Spring).
Later, that sinkhole was filled up with sand, gravel, boulders, and rock fragments and was clogged completely till this recent event. On the contrary, this time, the spring discharge at Achabal Spring didn’t show any variation as per the reports from concerned authorities.
This indicated that the outlet of this sinkhole is yet to be found out which as per the previous statements should have been at the Achabal Spring. But, if it is not so, then, it may be inferred that the underground channel network/ or interconnection is also disrupted during the last two decades or the lost water at this sinkhole may be, is now joining the underground water?
Geology of Karst
In order to understand the process of karstification/or sinkhole formation, it is very necessary to understand the geological setup of the area. Geologically speaking, the entire area consists huge deposits of soluble limestones (Triassic Limestone) alternating with very thin shales of sedimentary origin.
The same lithounits (limestone) forms the basement underneath for a thick pile of soil cover etc present in low lying valley and plain areas. The area is very famous for large number of springs (such as Achabal, Sheerbag, Kokernag, Verinag, Panzathnag, Malaknag etc).
The wide occurrence of these springs mostly emerging out of the thick limestone beds/rocks almost at all the places represents the karst landscape and topography in the area. The continuous dissolution through chemical weathering and erosion of the limestone rocks by the pouring water might have formed these springs, caves, and other characteristic features in the area.
Similar processes might have created a network of underground channels/drainage, fissures, sinkholes and sinking streams etc in the area, which is however, unexplored and un-understood in detail so far. But, it is pertinent to mention that such features become evident only once they collapse fully and are exposed on the surface.
The karst topography usually forms in regions of plentiful rainfall (making huge viability of water) where bedrock consists of carbonate-rich rocks, such as limestone, gypsum, or dolomite, etc that is easily dissolved over time by the water. In the present area, such a condition is easily met due to the favorable climatic system as well as occurrence of huge limestone deposits.
On the other hand, a sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground that is created by same chemical dissolution of carbonate rocks or suffusion processes followed by the collapse of surface/or roof layers. These features develop gradually as well as suddenly as is seen in the present case.
Furthermore, it is also very important to understand that the sedimentary and other structural features are also responsible for chemical weathering by the water and its movement. The inherent bedding planes in limestone are its weakness zones wherein the water gets into it and dissolves the rock.
Similarly, presence of tectonic structural features and other discontinuities such as faults, fractures, joints, shear zones etc within the rock also facilitates higher chemical weathering and dissolution of rock and thereby, provides additional places for the development of a network of conduits/ underground channels for water flow.
The structures act as a major pathway for underground water movement from the places of recharge site (such as upper stream beds, melting glacier cover on upper reaches etc) to discharge site like major outlet springs in this area. At the present location, a similar control of bedding and other tectonic structures is observed where in, the limestone rock has developed enlarged spaces by chemical dissolution on the surface.
As per our field work in this area, few years back, at a number of springs (e.g., Panzathnag), we have observed that the movement of spring discharge is being clearly controlled by geological structures (major faults and shear zones). That is, the major faults are acting as a major pathway for the water movement from the places of its recharge to discharge (spring outlet) in this area.
Hazards of Karst
Karst is one of most vulnerable environments to the natural processes as well as human-induced activities. Karst hazards involve the processes occurring both on surface as well as underground the earth surface system (e.g., collapse, subsidence, slope movements, floods) and its effects (e.g., sinkholes, degraded aquifers and land surface, water pollution).
The gradual or rapid failure of roof/ or cap rock into an underground cavity is manifested on the surface by the collapse feature/or subsidence sinkhole (as is seen in the present case) whereas; the process of gentle and continuous surface deformation is manifested on the surface by shallow depressions.
Additional hazards associated with this phenomenon as observed in the present case may involve the drying of the downstream areas of the stream below the sinkhole zone. If the downstream areas remain dry for longer periods, it can pose threat to aquatic flora and fauna.
It can also affect the irrigation and water supply system in the downstream areas. For instances, many villages which rely on the water of Brengi stream will be affected significantly due to the entire water flow capture by the sinkhole.
Conclusion and recommendations
The development of sinkhole in Brengi stream represents a part of underground karst topography and forms the best example of sinking stream. It also gives an important indication of an unexplored phenomenon of Karstification in the area.
There can be several sinkholes, sinking streams and underground channels in the area. Therefore, it is highly recommended that it shall be further explored in other parts and other streams of the area as well.
To this direction, detailed scientific studies such as geological, hydrogeological, geochemical, geophysical surveys (Gravity, Electromagnetic, Multichannel Analysis of Surface Waves (MASW), Electrical Resistivity Tomography and Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) shall be taken up to ascertain the underground network of karst topography and underground drainage system in the area.
For this purpose, extensive field based geological mapping studies must be taken up. Because, in future, several parts or hidden caves/karsts of the area may fail to this unexplored phenomenon and may lead to further karst hazards. The karst hazards become evident only once they collapse and appear fully.
But, as of now, the water flowing into the sinkhole must be diverted to resume the normal flow in the downstream Brengi. It will help to rejuvenate, and supply the water to the dying fish and other aquatic life that is struggling for existence within the downstream areas. The sinkhole should also be treated scientifically.
For this purpose, taking the suggestions from the experts of the concerned subject and field of specialization such as Geologists, Hydro-Geologists and Geo-Technical Engineers is recommended. Necessary restrictions and precautions should also be taken to avoid any secondary fatal incidence around the sinkhole.
Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Sr. Geologist, Geological Survey of India
