Understanding Chest Pain in the Elderly | CAUSES, CONCERNS, AND CARE

World Heart Day, an annual observance celebrated on September 29, coming Friday, aims to raise public awareness of cardiovascular diseases, their prevention, and their global impact. This year’s theme, “Use Heart, Know Heart,” serves as a reminder for people worldwide to prioritise heart health. The campaign underscores the crucial initial step of understanding our own hearts. In this context, today, we will explore the intricacies of heart health in the elderly.

When we discuss understanding the heart, the first thing that often comes to mind is chest pain and it is a symptom that should never be taken lightly, especially when it occurs in the elderly population. While chest pain can be caused by a wide range of conditions, its significance in older adults can be a matter of life and death.

Common Causes of Chest Pain in the Elderly

Cardiovascular Causes:

The most common cause of chest pain in the elderly is Cardiovascular cause specifically angina.

a. Angina: Angina is a common cause of chest pain in the elderly, often stemming from reduced blood flow to the heart muscle due to narrowed coronary arteries. It is crucial to differentiate between stable angina and unstable angina, as the latter can be a sign of an impending heart attack.

Stable Angina:

Description: Stable angina typically presents as chest discomfort or pressure, often described as a squeezing or burning sensation.

Triggers: Symptoms are often triggered by physical activity, emotional stress, or heavy meals. The pain can come when you’re walking uphill or in the cold weather.

Relief: Rest or the use of sublingual nitroglycerin can relieve the pain within a few minutes.

Duration: Episodes of stable angina tend to be short-lived, lasting for a few minutes.

Unstable Angina:

Description: Unstable angina is characterised by chest pain or discomfort that occurs at rest, with increasing severity, or with minimal exertion. It’s typically severe and lasts longer than stable angina, maybe 20 minutes or longer.

Symptoms are similar to stable angina but more severe. The pain doesn’t go away with rest or the usual angina medications. If the blood flow doesn’t improve, the heart is starved of oxygen and a heart attack occurs. Unstable angina is often considered a medical emergency due to its association with an increased risk of a heart attack.

Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack): Heart attacks are a significant concern for elderly individuals, as they are at a higher risk due to factors like atherosclerosis and age-related changes in the cardiovascular system.