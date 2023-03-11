Understanding conversational banking

Technology has changed the way of banking. Today, digital banking is the norm.

Even as banks have been continuously investing in technology to fall in line with the changing needs of modern banking, the rise of Fintech companies is giving them tough moments.

The Fintech companies are offering a host of innovative digital banking products and services that are customer-centric and convenient.

In the given competition, banks are engaged in embedding similar technologies in their operations to not only retain their customers but also to win new ones.

There is no doubt the technology has delighted the customers as they are conducting banking transactions anywhere and anytime without physically visiting their branches.

However, various surveys have found that there is a growing urge among banking customers to get engaged with their banks beyond financial transactions. Precisely, they also want to interact with their banks in the context of their financial matters.

At the same time, it is also a fact that banks also are showing eagerness to do something different for their clients when it comes to offering digital banking products and services to them.

It is here banks have started looking at alternative channels of communication to interact with their customers in the online mode. One of the most delightful services now offered by the banks is the conversational banking services, which is changing their way of interaction with their customers.