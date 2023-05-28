Understanding Disaster Preparedness

Disaster preparedness is one of the central tenets of any comprehensive disaster management programme. It is evident that the goal of disaster reduction and preparedness is the development of a ‘Safety Culture’.

In the meantime and as a key element in preparedness policies within disaster-prone UT public, awareness and education play important roles. For any disaster management program the public awareness, Information dissemination and the training of personnel constitutes the fundamental ingredient of success.

An effective education and training program for disaster management should be participatory in design. The two days workshop on disaster preparedness at College of Education Srinagar in collaboration with Department of Disaster Management Government of Jammu and Kashmir circle narrows the rings to identify the areas down to public awareness and finally to education as a core element for raising the awareness of the public.

As the circle contracts, it focuses on educating teachers, students with the aim of transferring the knowledge from them to their students and families. It also highlights the interrelationships of all the rings in the model and the linkages of disaster preparedness to public awareness.

It is possible to disseminate vital information regarding disasters and preparedness to most levels of the society through teachers and students.

Teachers and students are good messengers in transferring this knowledge to their institutions and families. Fortunately, it has been observed that in most cases, the level of acceptance in parents from their educated students is generally high. The subject matter for disaster management training and education depend on the rural and urban development levels and the socioeconomic structure of a state, UT or a country.