Understanding Education

Education is not a commodity, which is to be put on sale. Education is not merchandise out of which profit is to be made. Education is not commerce, but commerce needs education.

True, education has roots in the soil of soul. Education is imparted to ascend the ladder of human values.

Knowledge through education is gained to illuminate the dark surroundings.

Human history unravels progress made by human beings in all walks of life, by riding colourful rainbow of education.