Understanding Human-Wildlife Conflict

Humans and wild animals have been living in their respective eco-systems for centuries. Due to fragmentation of habitat of wild animals, it has now turned into a fight, or ecological struggle for their survival.



Manifold increase in venturing of wild animals into human habitations especially in Kashmir is seen as a matter of concern. Human-wildlife conflict points towards a larger environmental problem.

Something is seriously wrong somewhere. Reasons are mostly man-made. Increased human intervention and haphazard developmental activities close to forests is seen as a major cause of disturbance among wild animals.



Home to wild animals, forests in Kashmir have borne the brunt of wanton felling of trees especially in the last over three decades. Extensive vandalisation of forests and haphazard constructions in eco-fragile areas have extensively disturbed habitat of wild animals. Movement of wild animals has been hampered due to closure of their traditional corridors in upper reaches of Kashmir.

Not only in villages, now wild animals openly venture in populated areas in Srinagar city. Few months ago, leopards were spotted near the Old Airfield area on Srinagar outskirts. The leopards then gradually moved to Rangreth, Sanat Nagar and Bagh-e-Mehtab areas.

Though wildlife authorities tried their best to capture the roaming leopards, the hunt ended without any trace. Abandoned lands with grown up bushes provide safe haven for leopards to hide in Srinagar’s uptown colonies.



Though leopards and bears are mostly found in upper reaches of Kashmir, these wild animals venture into human habitations mostly in search of food.



Over the past several years, leopards have been frequently spotted in areas near Old Airfield and Srinagar International Airport—which are situated on a 10-kilometre karewa-turned urban forest.

The area has developed dense tree and bush cover and vegetation acting as habitat for leopards. These leopards have adapted themselves to live in human dominated areas. They breed in these areas. These urban leopards have adapted to different environments mainly due to availability of food, especially stray dogs and poultry leftovers.