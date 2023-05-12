Understanding Saudi-Iran Rapprochement

Why did Saudi Arabia suddenly choose to assuage tensions with Iran? There are numerous views that attempt to explain why Saudi Arabia has, out of the blue, let go of all the acrimony they have been harbouring and nurturing post Iranian Revolution. Some of them may be right, some may be wrong, some may be partially right and some entirely wrong. Having said that, I also hold an opinion. However, my opinion may seem to many International Relations experts breaking the conventional norms of defining the behaviour of the states. Be that as it may, I respect their views without accepting them. And I sincerely believe that any explanation given on this subject that is bereft of assistance from the Quran and the Traditions of the Prophet (SAW), will not hold water for far too long. An explanation can only be germane and true if its foundation is strong and if it’s based on truth.

Cutting corners, I anticipate that there are two possibilities in consequence of this rapprochement. First is, there is a possibility that this is a trap for Iran. Since Iran has throughout remained undefeatable and unconquerable and it’s next to impossible to turn it into a puppet state, there is a possibility that Israel and the USA might have contacted Saudi Arabia, of course mysteriously and clandestinely, and instructed her to restore ties with Iran? But why would the US and Israel do so? And more important why would Saudi Arabia agree to it? Insofar as the US and Israel are concerned, in foreign policy matters, as has been amply proven, America does what benefits Israel.

And Iran is extremely significant to Israel insofar as the arrival of their “promised Messiah” is concerned. Zionists believe that Iranian submission or Iranian collapse will precipitate the arrival of their awaited ruler. That is the reason Israel targets Iran so ruthlessly.

To me, Saudi Arabia will break this alliance in the near future after it has become successful in luring Iran into a trap premeditated and designed by Israel with the support of the US.

Hence leaving Iran completely vulnerable and allowing no time to Iran to prepare its defence properly by trapping her to stabilize her weakening economy. Insofar as the question what does Saudi Arabia gain from following the US dictates is concerned, I think the answer is pretty much clear to everyone.

The furore over the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi exposed the Saudi Government completely. And that became one of the main reasons why Biden Administration backed down from supporting MBS, apart from salvaging the American wealth which was being wasted on a country that has been doing so little, according to those at the helm in the US, to serve the US interests. It’s very probable that Saudi Arabia is given this one last opportunity whereby all her sins will be expiated and which will eventually lead to the unlimited “benevolence and blessings upon the KSA”.