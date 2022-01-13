Understanding Social Economy

On one hand, it will satisfy needs which have been ignored (or ineffectually achieved) by both public and private sectors. On another hand, it will raise the efficiency levels of the health staff in its generic form and COVID-19 staff in its precise form.

As COVID-19 is a highly infectious virus well-timed finding the contacts of a positive case is very important to break the series of transmission in the community. It is need of the hour to develop a dedicated department for contact tracing alongside follow-up in almost all the districts of the union territory, with a recognized efficient Nodal Officer.

By making use of different ways to meet COVID-19 targets, a social economy plays an important role in carving out a robust, sustainable, healthy and inclusive society whose knowledge base is very comprehensive. It is important for both social and private health bodies to be able to independently implement their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the reason that this will generate better results for dipping the coronavirus cases.

Since, social economy is a multidimensional phenomenon; the Standard Operating Procedures are part of our social behaviour and health economy.