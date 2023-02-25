Understanding TDS issues

We are already in a quarter of taxing moments as this is the time when many of us meticulously focus on negotiating income tax liabilities. Even as we are familiar with tax related matters, the process of tax calculation and tax deduction at source (TDS) has been most confusing for many of us. However, these taxing moments are equally confusing for retired government officials receiving monthly pension, as they too fall in the tax net.

Some time back, I came across a Facebook post suggesting to keep pensioners outside the ambit of income tax net. In the past too I have been regularly receiving emails from some state pensioners expressing their ‘confusion’ about the amount of income tax being deducted from their monthly pension. They were criticizing the government as well as their bank branches for ‘forcibly’ making them pay income tax. Some of them call pension simply a ‘compensation’ which they feel could have either been kept out of the tax net or at least not subjected to tax deduction at source.

Why and when is income tax applicable? How to negotiate and reduce it? How to get a refund of the tax when deducted at source? These are some of the questions which I found currently striking pensioners’ minds. I tried to find an appropriate response to these queries from my acquaintances having background and dealing in tax matters.

Under the Pension Act, pension is of course compensation, a periodical allowance or you can say a stipend granted on account of past service. However, it’s envisaged in income tax rules that pension is included in salaries and the provisions of tax deduction at source (TDS) are applicable in the same manner as these apply to the salary income of regular employees.

It’s noteworthy that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that in the case of pensioners receiving pension through banks, provisions of TDS are applicable in the same manner as they apply to the salary income. However, the rules state that pension received by an individual, who has been in service and has been awarded “Param Vir Chakra” or “Maha Vir Chakra” or “Vir Chakra” or other gallantry award is exempted from deduction of tax at source on pension in terms of section 10 (18) (i) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.