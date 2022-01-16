Understanding the contest

This inter se bickering amongst various opposition parties and factions has given BJP a visible edge over its nearest rival SP in the next assembly elections. But despite all this, chances of breaking this tide are good if the Muslim voters en block cast their votes in favour of the Samajwadi Party, for the reason of its clear cut secular credentials. Because of this scare, and prospect of a possible defeat in the UP, BJP on its part is taking no chances at all. So it has decided to take its policy of polarisation and nationalism to its new heights to pursue this goal.

Apart from the UP, assembly elections are taking place in the state of Utrakhand, Goa, Manipur, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. BJP is not in power in all the Indian states although as of now it is firmly in power at the centre. Therefore losing of assembly elections in two or three states more, may not be a big deal for it. But as far as the state of UP is concerned it is not the same thing; it is for sure going to affect it in the long run. After all it has got 430 assembly and 80 parliamentary constituencies, that is the highest number of seats as far any other state is concerned.