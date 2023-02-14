Understanding the long march

BY ADVOCATE MUDASIR NAQSHBANDI

Amid snowfall, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi concluded in Srinagar J&K. After the rally at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, the yatra ended not with just new hope and possibilities, but also questions and challenges.

After Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” came to an end, one might legitimately wonder how it has impacted India, and how it may impact Indian politics in the future.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari, at the southern tip of the country, on September 7, 2022, and ended at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, J&K, on 30 January 2023. It covered 3,970 km across 12 states and 2 union territories.

Over the course of this nearly five-month yatra, Rahul Gandhi held over 100 corner meetings and 13 press conferences. With more than 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions, Congress MP had the chance to not only understand the grassroots level public mind, but also leave an impression over the masses many of whom had different opinion about the scion of Gandhi family.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has been used to pitch the centrality of Congress in 2024, despite the Congress party saying it was not political. In a sense, the Yatra piqued the interest of some among the public by suggesting that a counter-saffron narrative could emerge.

According to Rahul Gandhi, his Bharat Jodo Yatra has succeeded in “changing the narrative” in the country and brought hundreds of thousands of people together to spread a message of love.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the BJP and RSS have created an atmosphere of hatred in the country and can’t stop the truth from being revealed by suppressing or frightening people.

There are signs in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana that people have accepted Rahul Gandhi as he is now portrayed as a strong leader rather than what his image used to be.

Now, even the top functionaries of the BJP are accepting Rahul’s emergence, so may be their Pappu proclamation won’t make much sense in the coming days. With the Yatra, Rahul gained more of an image as a speaker who pitches his Indian vision against those of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party.