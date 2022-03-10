Understanding the new policy

With the introduction of National Education policy 2020, a definite wave of transformation is expected in different areas of educational functioning. NEP 2020 is a promising document to restructure and reform the entire educational landscape on the track of cultural and national efficiency. The document has its roots in the diversified cultural capital of our nation.
Higher education comprises college and university education and it plays a dominant role in shaping the intellectual parameters of societal functioning. New education policy aims at ensuring quality, flexibility, affordability and accountability in higher educational matrix to drive the educational aims towards the pragmatic dimensions.
NEP 2020 is committed to introduce multiple points of entry and exit at the undergraduate level to minimise the academic loss of the learners. It is recommended that a student who leaves college education after one year of completion will be awarded a basic certificate course.
Likewise a student who exits after two years may be awarded a diploma certificate and the learners after completing three years will be awarded a degree certificate. Such a flexible pattern has multiple advantages for diverse stakeholders of education.
Another vital area of reformation is the introduction of academic bank of credits (ABC) to colour education with a multidisciplinary approach and understanding. Academic bank of credits is a digital repository of credits earned by students.
Students may earn credits from different corners to stand eligible for a particular academic qualification. It will expose students to multiple dimensions of knowledge and understanding. Moreover, a student may earn credits from different institutions which is an interest oriented approach of learning.
Recently a document has been made public by University Grants Commission called National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) that depicts a comprehensive picture of understanding the credit building process to earn different qualifications. These approaches will steer the learning network towards broader areas of understanding and application.
Research and innovation has always remained an area of interest for higher educational matrix. NEP 2020 explores better possibilities of conducting research both at the college and university level. Students may earn some research experience from their college life to aspire for better research career in future course of time.
It will expose learners to multiple areas of knowledge and research. Early research intervention is in fact a great merit that will create the opportunities of self learning and problem solving skills among the learners. It will expose learners to pragmatism and will enable them to face the realistic problems of life. In addition to this, research makes learners realistic and the capable figures with social efficiency.
Students pursuing higher education need a radical understanding of the fact that higher education is not only related to subject oriented knowledge, but is an endeavour to aspire for facing pragmatic problems that we face in the modern age. NEP 2020 is a phenomenal document that enables learners to utilise knowledge in a realistic perspective.
The entire network of higher education will reflect an objective picture with the inclusion of new determinants of this education policy. It will steer education towards a more efficient and productive path. It is a promising document to build a knowledge based society where people are largely aware about the purpose of life, and meaning of education.
Suhail Salam Bhat, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, GDC Mattan, Anantnag.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.