Understanding the new policy

NEP 2020 is committed to introduce multiple points of entry and exit at the undergraduate level to minimise the academic loss of the learners. It is recommended that a student who leaves college education after one year of completion will be awarded a basic certificate course.

Likewise a student who exits after two years may be awarded a diploma certificate and the learners after completing three years will be awarded a degree certificate. Such a flexible pattern has multiple advantages for diverse stakeholders of education.

Another vital area of reformation is the introduction of academic bank of credits (ABC) to colour education with a multidisciplinary approach and understanding. Academic bank of credits is a digital repository of credits earned by students.