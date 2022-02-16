Understanding the structure of peasant protest

Applying Marxian dialectics, A R Desai’s major premises is that the revolutionary potential of the Indian peasantry has been generally underestimated and in the introductory portion of his book “Peasant Struggles in India”, he argues that there is a widely held assumption among a large section of the academic intellectuals and students of rural India, that unlike its counterparts in other countries, that “the Indian peasant has been passive, fatalistic, docile, unresisting and bogged down in the quagmire of superstitions and other-worldly fantasies”.
Various explanations have been projected to uphold this belief. Therefore, Desai posits his view based on a considerable survey of the agrarian situation in India and thereby arrives at the conclusion that this assumption is wrong and requires to be refuted.
The Indian rural scene during the entire British period and thereafter, has been bristling with protests, revolts, and even large scale militant struggles involving hundreds of villages and lasting for years.
Desai’s Marxist perspective appears very interesting when he argues for a need that must take account of the role of the peasants in order to understand the underlying causes of some of the most important events of the period of British rule in India, such as the great revolt of 1857, the formation of the Indian National Congress in 1885, the strength of the nationalist movement after 1919.
And most importantly, why the Congress leaders were prepared to partition the sub-continent in 1947. Thus, Desai maintains that all of these events were brought about to a large extent either by direct peasant action or by the reactions of the elites, both British and Indian, to a growing peasant militancy which frightened them profoundly.
In this engaged sense Desai, attempts to restore to the history of India a major dimension which is too often ignored by conventional historian and thereby undoing a dominant discourse of historical accountability.
Although historians tend to depict the period 1947-1951 as a time of blind communal violence and potential anarchy. They also argue that the British, faced with disorder, made the best of a bad job by transferring power to the leaders of the INC and the Muslim League.
The leaders of these two parties then set about restoring law and order in their respective areas and thereby the young nations of India and Pakistan were able to set out on their paths to a new and better future. But Desai objects to this by maintaining that this better future has not in fact come largely because of the events of 1945-51.
Rather than being a time of chaotic strife, the period was characterized by disciplined, progressive peasant movements in which the peasants demanded an end to their exploitation by landlords, moneylenders, and bureaucrats who had thrived under colonial rule.
This was the culminating stage of the nationalist movement, for it represented a demand for the overthrow of the colonial state at the local level. Without such a final stage to the nationalist movement, India could never hope to emerge as a nation state which represented, in any true sense, the interests of the mass of her people.
The period 1945-51 witnessed, therefore, the suppression of the Indian national struggle rather than its triumph, for the new state represented not the interests of the mass of the people, but merely the classes of exploiters who had grown up and thrived under colonial rule.
Desai while referring to revolutions as in the sense of peasant revolution and its stretch by Douglas Deal, digresses a bit stating that Marxism has provided a very fruitful definition of revolution by pointing out two crucial elements—change in property relations, and transfer of power from one class to another.
It was only when the British and, after 1947, Indian governments began to suppress these movements in a most brutal manner that the peasants resorted to violence in self-defense.
Finally, I see Desai’s work very important, in a sense food for thought, but to some extent I align with David Hardiman who argues that it fails to provide peasant specialists with any really new insights into the structure of peasant revolt and protest in colonial India.
Moosa Khan is pursuing a Master’s in Sociology from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.
