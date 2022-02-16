Understanding the structure of peasant protest

Applying Marxian dialectics, A R Desai’s major premises is that the revolutionary potential of the Indian peasantry has been generally underestimated and in the introductory portion of his book “Peasant Struggles in India”, he argues that there is a widely held assumption among a large section of the academic intellectuals and students of rural India, that unlike its counterparts in other countries, that “the Indian peasant has been passive, fatalistic, docile, unresisting and bogged down in the quagmire of superstitions and other-worldly fantasies”.

Various explanations have been projected to uphold this belief. Therefore, Desai posits his view based on a considerable survey of the agrarian situation in India and thereby arrives at the conclusion that this assumption is wrong and requires to be refuted.

The Indian rural scene during the entire British period and thereafter, has been bristling with protests, revolts, and even large scale militant struggles involving hundreds of villages and lasting for years.