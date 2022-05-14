Understanding the value of INR

A word about the dominance of the US dollar over other currencies merits a mention. The US dollar has been the global benchmark for currencies in all other countries. How weak or strong a particular country’s economy is can be gauged by the exchange rate of its exchange rate against the US dollar.

Even as there are many strong currencies, the US dollar remains the benchmark against which all currencies are judged, including the INR. Here it merits a mention that there are currencies that are even stronger than the U.S. Dollar.

According to the web portal siliconindia.com, the Kuwaiti Dinar introduced in 1961 is the highest-valued currency unit in the world. The currency witnessed many ups and downs over the years, especially when it was replaced by the Iraqi Dinar after Iraq invaded Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti dinar with the highest banknote of 20 was restored soon after liberation from Iraq. The value of 1 Dinar against Dollar is reported at $3.26 and against rupee it was recorded at Rs 252.36.