Undeveloped tourist spots need attention

Jammu and Kashmir is receiving record number of tourists since last year. Last year 1.75 crore visitors were here and this year two crore are expected by the end of this year. Because of such significant arrival there is huge rush at the world famous tourist spots of Kashmir.
The focus should not remain confined to only a few identified and well known tourist destinations. There is immediate need to develop other undeveloped tourist spots at the earliest. Necessary infrastructure has to be created there so that visitors do not face any problems.
While some initiatives were taken in this direction, there is need for more serious and extensive steps. Such tourist spots must not be ignored but brought on the tourism map by providing necessary facilities there for the tourists. Like the Chatapal tourist destination in Anantnag district, there are large number of tourist spots, which need attention at official level.
According to reports Chatpul, which is said to be like a mini Pahalgam was brought under Kokernag Development Authority (KDA) during early 2000. A few huts were constructed there but later the tourist spot was ignored.
Locals say that the lack of infrastructure and promotion has kept tourists at a bay. Same is the case with other tourist spots, which were identified and where the process of infrastructure development could not move beyond the early measures.
At a time now when the authorities say that the tourism map will be widened it is imperative that major steps are taken so that each tourist destination gets due attention. The choice for more tourist destinations can help in further increasing in tourist arrival.
Tourism sector must be extended in such a way that more and more people get connected with it and the economy gets strengthened. Reports indicate that there is increase not only in the number of domestic tourists but the foreign visitors also in Jammu and Kashmir since last year.
This trend has to be strengthened further. Developing new tourist destinations can play an important role in this direction. This will persuade the tourists, who had visited Kashmir earlier and been to known tourist destinations, to visit again here and explore the new destinations.