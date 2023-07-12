Undeveloped tourist spots need attention

Jammu and Kashmir is receiving record number of tourists since last year. Last year 1.75 crore visitors were here and this year two crore are expected by the end of this year. Because of such significant arrival there is huge rush at the world famous tourist spots of Kashmir.

The focus should not remain confined to only a few identified and well known tourist destinations. There is immediate need to develop other undeveloped tourist spots at the earliest. Necessary infrastructure has to be created there so that visitors do not face any problems.

While some initiatives were taken in this direction, there is need for more serious and extensive steps. Such tourist spots must not be ignored but brought on the tourism map by providing necessary facilities there for the tourists. Like the Chatapal tourist destination in Anantnag district, there are large number of tourist spots, which need attention at official level.