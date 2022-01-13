Undoing the discrimination

On the other hand of the spectrum are vast number of Pasmanda Caste Muslims of J&K. The largest community block in this regard is Muslim nomadic tribal community of Gujjar & Bakarwals, a community with a population of nearly 2 million people that was granted ST status in 1990s. Then there is another Pasmanda Caste Muslim tribal community of Shina speaking STs from Gurez valley.

Gujjar & Bakarwal community is found in both Jammu region and Kashmir valley. The proposal of Delimitation Commission to have 9 seats for the first time in J&K assembly for ST community is expected to give big boost in political representation to Muslim ST communities of Gujjar & Bakarwals and Shina Gurezis.

While it is not clear as to how many of these 9 ST seats will be divided between Jammu region and Kashmir alley, it is speculated that while 4 of these ST seats will be reserved in Kashmir valley and rest five of these ST seats will be reserved in Jammu region.

It is speculated that 5 seats for ST community will be divided between Poonch & Rajouri districts, both of which are home to large Gujjar & Bakarwal populations. As far as Kashmir valley is concerned, 4 ST seats are expected to be Pahalgam & Kokernag in South Kashmir valley, Kangan in Central Kashmir valley and Bandipora in North Kashmir valley.