Unemployment: Path to Depression

As such we have to change our thinking, otherwise we will fall prey to severe forms of depression. This is a vicious cycle of depression which makes youth more handicapped and are unable to do any thing because they always remain in search of job, and when they fail to get it they fall prey to difficult stages of depression.

As we know in view of the COVID-19 Pandemic the unemployment has exacerbated; more people around the globe have lost their jobs because of this very pandemic and have undergone depression.

According to the latest edition of the ILO Monitor, 114 million jobs were lost in 2020, which, in combination with working-hour reductions within employment, resulted in working-hour losses approximately four times as high as during the financial crisis in 2009.

The International Labour Organisation estimates that the working hours lost in 2020 (compared to pre-pandemic levels) were equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs, leading to $3.7 trillion in lost labor income.

That’s even higher than the worst-case estimate made in spring 2020, when the (ILO) had predicted lost labor income between $860 billion and $3.44 trillion for the entire year.