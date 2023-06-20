Unemployment problem

The growing unemployment among the educated youth continues to be a serious problem. This problem can be addressed by creating more job opportunities in government and private sectors.

According to reports the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) received more than 26.22 lakh applications in the previous four years for the 26,687 positions it advertised.

Selections were made for the 17,668 positions during the four years. The growing unemployment is neither in the interests of youth nor that of the society. There is a need to adopt a serious approach towards the problem. More job opportunities have to be created.