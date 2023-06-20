Unemployment problem

The growing unemployment among the educated youth continues to be a serious problem. This problem can be addressed by creating more job opportunities in government and private sectors.
According to reports the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) received more than 26.22 lakh applications in the previous four years for the 26,687 positions it advertised.
Selections were made for the 17,668 positions during the four years. The growing unemployment is neither in the interests of youth nor that of the society. There is a need to adopt a serious approach towards the problem. More job opportunities have to be created.
For that all the posts lying vacant for years together in government departments need to be referred to the JKSSB and Public Service Commission (PSC) so that the posts are advertised and filled up. The recruitment process should be transparent, corruption free and speedy.
A number of recruitment exercises by JKSSB were marred by corrupt practices. After hue and cry by the aspirants, such recruitment processes were cancelled and probe ordered. The recruiting agencies must ensure from the very beginning that there are no chances of such malpractices.
By allowing such shady processes to begin and progress and then stop and cancel leads to wastage of time and mental stress to the aspirants. Lot of their precious time is lost because of the misdeeds of some officials. Some of them get over-aged when the fresh processes start.
Efforts must be also made to promote private sector and create job opportunities there also. The private sector is not able to generate good number of jobs here. This is because it could not flourish here the way it did outside.
Efforts must be made that the unemployed youth do not fall to frustration and subsequent social evils like drug addiction.
Education system too needs a direction so that if some youth after completing their studies want to start their own ventures in private sector, they must get the required skills.
They should be provided all kind of assistance for the purpose. That way the unemployed youth can not only create employment for themselves but generate employment for others as well.
It is also a fact that government cannot provide jobs to each and every unemployed youth. So some out of box solutions are also needed to provide jobs in private sector.