“UNFORTUNATES”: People of Brane, Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan

‘Boulevard road’ as it is named from Dalgate onwards, bifurcates at Nishat to the left as Foreshore Road towards Hazratbal, and to the right as Shalimar-Harwan extension.

Boulevard was done at time of Maharaja of J&K as a motorable road for that era when few vehicles and more tongas were plying. The road was and is 16 feet in width good enough for 2 vehicles to pass to and fro and has a sizeable foot-path area rightly so for many do walk on it for recreational purposes. J&K has seen a Maharaja, Prime Minister/s, Chief Minister/s, Governors/Lieutenant Governor/s …… but Boulevard has stayed as such.

This Maharaja era road cannot bear the present Google era traffic and associated traffic snarls every day.

Next in this area are the ‘Raj-Bhavan’, the official residence of Governor/ Lieutenant Governor, the place where every dignitary comes to meet or stay and the only worth-while convention centre –‘SKICC’ which hosts the attendees and dignitaries almost every day.

Many a time with the nature of the guest/s at the Raj-Bhavan or at SKICC the traffic ought to get congested, diverted, or even stopped rarely, an inconvenience that cannot be felt by people from rest of the valley.