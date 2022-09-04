The School Education Department recently ordered a Uniform Academic Calendar for Jammu, and Kashmir divisions from the current session; in sync with the Higher Education Department (HED) and National Academic Calendar (NAC).
As per the order the examination for classes 10th to 12th by the Board of School Education in Kashmir will now be held in March-April instead of November-December. Before the issuance of the order there was a debate on the move. Some supporting it, and some opposing.
Those opposing it alleged that the stakeholders were not taken on board on such a serious and important exercise. They wanted due consultations before an order was issued.
But authorities went ahead and issued the order. While the government has ordered the Uniform Academic Calendar, focus should be now improving the academic conditions in all the government schools.
That can benefit a vast section of students particularly those belonging to poor families. More parents send their kids to private schools feeling that standard of education and infrastructure in government schools is not good. Some government schools in far flung areas do not have proper accommodation.
Three classes are conducted in a single room. Some schools conduct classes in the open due to lack of space, and the classes get off during bad weather conditions. There is also shortage of teachers in some schools.
There are also complaints that a number of teachers in government schools do not like to do hard-work despite getting more salary than the teachers in private schools. Because of their approach, the students suffer, as reflected by poor result of the students in board examinations.
The authorities must deal sternly with such teachers who are only bothered about their salary and miserably failing to deliver. The teachers must stop showing lack of interest in teaching in government schools thus forcing the students to go for private tuition.
Teachers being nation builders have done commendable job in the past. They raised the standard of education in government schools with their high level of dedication and commitment.
The government schools produced students, who made their teachers proud and did significant work in different fields of life. The teachers in government schools must work with same zeal and enthusiasm now. If they do so the education scene will change significantly.