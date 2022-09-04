The School Education Department recently ordered a Uniform Academic Calendar for Jammu, and Kashmir divisions from the current session; in sync with the Higher Education Department (HED) and National Academic Calendar (NAC).

As per the order the examination for classes 10th to 12th by the Board of School Education in Kashmir will now be held in March-April instead of November-December. Before the issuance of the order there was a debate on the move. Some supporting it, and some opposing.

Those opposing it alleged that the stakeholders were not taken on board on such a serious and important exercise. They wanted due consultations before an order was issued.