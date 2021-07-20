Uniting mankind, and linking them to the Lord

The central focus of the Hajj is Ka’ba which is Qibla for all the Muslims of the world towards which they bow and pray. The Ka’ba itself is a symbol of unity and fraternity for the Muslims even though they live in divergent corners of the world. It is believed that Ka’ba was first constructed by Adam (AS) and in the end Hazarat Ibrahim (AS) along with his son Hazrat Ismaiel (AS) rebuilt it. The Quran says nothing about the remote origin of the Ka’ba but it is explicit on the subject of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) as the re-builder of Allah’s Sacred House. Once the building of Ka’ba was completed, Allah ordered Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to make public proclamation of the pilgrimage to be performed there. Allah says in the Holy Quran,

“Announce to the people the pilgrimage. They will come to you on foot and on every lean camel, coming from every deep and distinct highway that they may witness the benefits and recollect the names of Allah in the well known days (ayyam ma’lumat) over the sacrificial animal.” (AL-HAJJ verse 26-27)

The Quran also says, “And remember Abraham raised the foundations of the House, yes and Ismail too (saying) accept this from us, for indeed You are on All hearing and All knowing” (Al-Baqr verse 125-127).

The Quran is our most certain testimony to the significance of the Hajj. Our beloved Prophet Mohammed (SAW) taught us the importance of the Hajj in our lives. He followed the religion of Prophet Abraham (AS) and extended it to us. He was concerned not only with reforming the beliefs, ways of life and practices of his people but also brought Islam and made it a great religion for us to follow. But do we follow it now in the right perspective? We observe that every year millions of people make pilgrimage to Ka’ba and learn and practice the true spirit of Islam. The Muslims from Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, Jordan, Kashmir, America, England, Spain, Africa, Burma, Arab Emirates, etc are seen in Mecca on the occasion of the Hajj. It is a great scene to watch that all Muslims, black and white, rich and poor, Arab and Non-Arab are together and there is a scene of fraternity everywhere. They forget that they are from different countries, religions, cultures and belong to different colors. They demonstrate oneness and promise to be united for the cause of Islam. They pray for the uplift of Islam and determine to help, to put an end to the sufferings of the Muslims in particular and the people in general everywhere in the world.

But it is observed that after the return from Allah’s House to the respective countries or places, the cause and the spirit of the Hajj fades. Some of them may be changed in their personal acts but it is observed that their approach to the sufferings of the people remains unchanged. The unchanged behavior and approach of the Muslims is responsible for the division of their Ummah in the world. Our beloved Prophet Mohammed (SAW) earned hostilities for our sake, the most dangerous path he tread for our sake and all for our sake. He (SAW) sacrificed everything for the establishment of the just system and then created a new era of history, prepared a great nation, brought forth new worlds of thought and knowledge, and put us above every civilization. We have one Allah, one Prophet (SAW), and one religion; it becomes our moral duty to understand the purpose and objective of the Hajj.