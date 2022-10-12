Universal Academic Calendar

However, it has been observed that no extreme weather condition has ever stopped students from winter schooling. Students living in extreme weather zones have never failed to attend winter tutorials. Thus it depicts that examinations should be held at the same time that is in March. In March weather conditions in Kashmir’s hilly regions, is not too extreme to attend their schools.

So there should be no separate calendar for the hard zones as mentioned in the academic planner. Many students experience the stress of examinations and become nervous. The wait for examination adds tension to them consequently they are unable to focus on preparations. It is not a sound decision that students of the same class have to appear in the examination at different times. The different sets of paper would also degrade their morale.

For Primary and Middle schools the session should be the same as is prevalent in Kashmir because in winter students find it easy to start afresh. They get assignments from their respective schools to complete in the winter.

Change of session for them will have negative impact because most of them would think that there is no need to revise the assignments they have already accomplished. This would deteriorate their learning level too. Two month-long winter vacation would lose its essence and it would become an vacant period to spend.

Primary school students need regular watch, and activities, to perform better. So, in my opinion, the November session would yielded better results than the March Session.

Jammu region has a warm climate so students belonging to this region get two month long summer vacation soon after the results are announced. Similarly, students of the Kashmir region get months-long winter vacations soon after the results are declared.

In both cases, vacation plays a pivotal role in better learning outcomes. In short, the academic planner released by the J&K BOSE is appreciable and a welcome step. However, for Primary and Middle Schools there should be a separate planner to make the holidays more productive and beneficial for the students.