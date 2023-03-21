Universe says Thank you Shrimataji

Few things make our life as a Sahaj Yogi very special; our self realisation, our awakened Kundalini and our state of Nirvichar Samadhi. But when we look back and see the Sadhna and Tapasya we do to achieve all this, it is almost negligible.

Now if we recall, we got our self realisation by the grace of Shri Mataji in a “fraction of second” just because we desired that - “we should get our self realisation”. And we were told - “just ask and you will get your self realisation”. After self realisation we are like any other normal human being but with extraordinary powers and a sense of awareness.

We got it very easily but not everyone else in this world would. This is possible only and only because of our Mother, Adi Shakti Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi. Millions got realisation all across the globe with simple prayers and just sitting before the picture of Shri Mataji.