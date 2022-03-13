Universities in the lead role

Skill development is a thrust area these days. In the new education policy this element is also receiving good attention. At the level of institutions there is great deal of emphasis on skill development.
In a changed global environment of jobs, it is being strongly felt that apart from regular curricular activities, students need to learn different life skills that could help them in facing the challenges up ahead, and also adding to the chances of employment.
Recently Kashmir University concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Consultancy Services on key employability programmes. These programmes would orient the students, at an early stage, towards getting better jobs.
Similarly, Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-Kashmir has started a Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, sponsored 25 day Skill Development Training Programme.
This programme is aimed at the unemployed youth of Kashmir valley. Apart from these two premier educational institutions of Kashmir there are other apex institutions of learning like, Central University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science & Technology, and National Institute of Technology.
These institutions too have, time to time, taken up such programmes that add to the skill set of students, and enhance their employability chances.
What is now required in J&K is that such top notch institutions undertake programme that involve students from different college at the very beginning in such programmes.
Not only that, our senior secondary, secondary, and even junior level schools should benefit from such programmes.
In this competitive world, it is always required that our universities take a lead role, and do some handholding of the lower rung institutions in this regard. There is wisdom in making our universities generators of new trends.
All the lower levels of our educational pyramid must benefit from the programmes that are undertaken by our universities to enhance skill development, and employability.
Of course, such programmes cannot be run in their entirety at the lower levels, but a huge number of students at the lower levels can be oriented towards such programme.
That can go a long way in lifting up the standards of our students in terms of skill, knowledge, and competitive attitude.