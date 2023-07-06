Unknown Loci of the Universe

There are unknown loci in the universe which are in fact stellar (star studded) locations that do not have the properties of stars. These are known to modern science as ‘White Holes’ and ‘Black Holes’.
Holy Quran has however pointed out to these locations fourteen centuries back, as laid down in Holy Verses: ‘’No. I swear by the positions (locations) of the stars. And that is indeed a mighty oath, did you but know it’’ (56: 75-76)
There is a definite phenomenon associated with stellar locations. The ‘White Holes (Quasars)’ denotes a stellar location of incredible amounts of energy. It is as though truly vast energies are emitted to distances of hundreds of thousands light years from certain points in the universe. A quasar possesses enough energy to form a galaxy (an assemblage of billions of stars). Some stars view quasars as the seeds of galaxies.
‘Black Holes’ signify the location left vacant by the demise of a star. Stars are composed of immense number of atoms, and as a result the star possesses a definite volume.
The death of a star means that the energy maintaining this volume is exhausted. As the star dies, it is compressed under the influence of its own gravitation until only the nuclei of atoms are left. The star shrinks and contracts, as the nuclei pile on the top of one another.
A dying star will shrink to several millionths of its original size without undergoing significant changes in the mass. A dying star is a small one, the size of our sun. It becomes a pulsar (having pulse like emissions) and emits X-rays every 0.03 seconds.
The star revolves around itself at the speed of hundreds of millions of kilometres per hour, yet it has shrunk to such a small size that it cannot be seen. It is detectable only by its emissions of pulse like beam.
It thus becomes a perfect stellar location. The marking of stellar location makes Quran the universal fountainhead of scientific information.