Unknown Loci of the Universe

There are unknown loci in the universe which are in fact stellar (star studded) locations that do not have the properties of stars. These are known to modern science as ‘White Holes’ and ‘Black Holes’.

Holy Quran has however pointed out to these locations fourteen centuries back, as laid down in Holy Verses: ‘’No. I swear by the positions (locations) of the stars. And that is indeed a mighty oath, did you but know it’’ (56: 75-76)

There is a definite phenomenon associated with stellar locations. The ‘White Holes (Quasars)’ denotes a stellar location of incredible amounts of energy. It is as though truly vast energies are emitted to distances of hundreds of thousands light years from certain points in the universe. A quasar possesses enough energy to form a galaxy (an assemblage of billions of stars). Some stars view quasars as the seeds of galaxies.