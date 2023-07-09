Unlearnt lessons

It seems no lessons have been learnt after the devastating floods of September 2014. The lack of preparedness to deal with the natural calamity is almost same as it was that year and not much has been done in this direction.
In fact more factors have been added to make the flood even more devastating in future.
It seems that the opinions and advices of the experts have mostly been ignored, and things are moving ahead same way as before 2014. That is why the rising water levels in water bodies particularly that of river Jhelum during heavy rains creates panic among the people living in flood prone areas.
They keep on closely monitoring the water levels on regular basis till it finally recedes and the flood related danger is over. Their concern is understandable since they have seen the massive devastation in 2014.
How the flood smashed the infrastructure in the areas, which were till then considered as flood free. Thousands of people remained stuck in the flood affected areas and had to finally be rescued from there. Most of them had to take shelter in the houses of their relatives and friends for some time.
Other affected had to be accommodated in the relief camps, set up at various places. Heavy rains will keep on occurring and the water level in rivers and nallahs rising.
No one can stop it. Even no one can stop the floods from occurring. But the impact of the flood and devastation can be minimised with preventive measures and other required measures.
Half hearted measures would not do. Extensive measures and strategy are needed. The water bodies have to be restored in their original form where ever possible.
Their paths cannot be blocked by encroachments and by making them garbage dumps. De-silting of river Jhelum and its tributaries and other nallahs has to be done properly.
The embankments should not be weakened during the process of de-silting. Even all the embankments, damaged in 2014 floods, and other weak embankments have to be strengthened so that they do not breach amid rising water levels.
It has been seen that more constructions have been made in flood prone areas after 2014. Even the important government buildings have come up in flood prone areas.
There is an immediate need to shift the important buildings including hospitals in a phased manner from more flood prone areas to safer places.
The healthcare must not get paralysed completely in case of floods, anytime in future. Efforts should be made at all levels to learn lessons from 2014 floods and chalk out future strategy.