Unlearnt lessons

It seems no lessons have been learnt after the devastating floods of September 2014. The lack of preparedness to deal with the natural calamity is almost same as it was that year and not much has been done in this direction.

In fact more factors have been added to make the flood even more devastating in future.

It seems that the opinions and advices of the experts have mostly been ignored, and things are moving ahead same way as before 2014. That is why the rising water levels in water bodies particularly that of river Jhelum during heavy rains creates panic among the people living in flood prone areas.

They keep on closely monitoring the water levels on regular basis till it finally recedes and the flood related danger is over. Their concern is understandable since they have seen the massive devastation in 2014.

How the flood smashed the infrastructure in the areas, which were till then considered as flood free. Thousands of people remained stuck in the flood affected areas and had to finally be rescued from there. Most of them had to take shelter in the houses of their relatives and friends for some time.