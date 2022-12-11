Unleashing fresh vitality

Education is a powerful driver of development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability, notes World Bank Education.

Despite several challenges in providing education to children in the third world countries, developing countries have made tremendous progress in getting children into the classroom and the majority of children worldwide are now in primary school. Nevertheless, some 260 million children are still out of primary and secondary school. (WBE)

Education, having been a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian constitution, the RTE Act-2009 hasn't yet achieved the target in the country.

As far as, J&K is concerned, post abrogation of Article 370 in August, 2019, the RTE Act-2009 was automatically extended to the UT of J&K. Since then a lot of reforms have been taken to improve the quality of Education.

Besides, NEP-2020 unleashed fresh vitality to various initiatives in Education for improvement in the quality aspects.

So far as Teacher Education Institutes in J&K are concerned, the highest educational authority in the form of SCERT, J&K by merging 2 erstwhile SIEs (Kashmir and Jammu) along with 20 associated DIETs, was established in September, 2020.

Although the Institute is still in its transition phase, yet it cannot be ruled out that it is trying hard to meet the expected standards in training of teachers and HoIs, material development and research, which are its primary domains of work.