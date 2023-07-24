Unraveling the Disparity

BY IRSHAD BIN MUSHTAQ

Introduction:

In the field of healthcare, the performance gap between nursing and MBBS students in Jammu and Kashmir has been a topic of concern for quite some time. Despite their shared goal of providing quality care to patients, there seems to be a noticeable difference in the performance levels of these two groups of students. This article aims to delve into the factors that contribute to this disparity and shed light on the possible reasons behind it.

Curriculum Differences

One of the primary factors that can account for the performance gap is the difference in the curriculum followed by nursing and MBBS students. While both programs cover essential topics related to healthcare, the depth and breadth of the subjects vary. MBBS students undergo a more extensive and rigorous curriculum, which includes in-depth study of subjects like Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, and Pathology. On the other hand, nursing students focus more on practical skills and patient care. The difference in curriculum can lead to variations in knowledge and skills, ultimately affecting the performance levels of the students.

Academic Requirements:

Another important factor that contributes to the performance gap is the difference in the academic requirements for nursing and MBBS programs. Getting admission into an MBBS program is highly competitive and requires a high score in entrance exams. This rigorous selection process ensures that only the most academically capable students are admitted. In contrast, the admission process for nursing programs may not be as stringent, leading to a wider range of academic abilities among the students. This difference in the academic background can influence the performance gap between the two groups.

Perception and Social Status

The perception and social status associated with nursing and MBBS professions can also contribute to the performance gap. In many societies, being a doctor is considered prestigious and highly respected, while nursing is often seen as a lesser profession. This perception can affect the motivation and self-esteem of nursing students, leading to lower performance levels. On the other hand, the perceived status and societal expectations associated with being a doctor can serve as a driving force for MBBS students, pushing them to excel academically.