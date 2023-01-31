Unresolved water logging problem

Immediately after a snowfall or heavy rains a number of roads in Srinagar city almost turn into ponds. Water logging creates problems for the vehicular traffic movement and also for pedestrian movement.
The scene is almost similar on such roads - be it at the city centre Lal Chowk, or its adjoining areas like Residency Regal Chowk, Polo View, Moulana Azad Road, and Budshah Chowk. The scene is no different at Exhibition Crossing and Jehangir Chowk.
The water logging problem is not confined to these areas only but large number of other areas in Srinagar city also get affected. After the snowfall on Monday water logging on roads created problems in several areas.
Not only the people residing in such areas but others whose work places are located there, or who have to move through these areas to reach other places, faced difficulties. De-watering pumps were pressed into service at important roads. The roads, where this facility was not available, remained continuously water logged.
Water pumps remain more effective after a rainfall. After a snowfall the accumulated snow on roadsides takes time to melt completely. The water from melting snow trickles down on roads causing water logging.
Using of de-watering pumps is important but other solutions have to be found out to resolve the waterlogging problem. A strong drainage system in such areas is important. Despite a strong demand for making a strong and effective drainage system, no attention is paid towards it.
If the ineffective drainage system continues, the water logging problem will also continue and people will also continue facing problems. At a time when work on mega projects of Srinagar Smart City is going on, strengthening of the drainage system must be prioritised.
The drainage facilities must be made available in all the residential colonies, whether established in past. Residents of such areas are also complaining of water logging.
A permanent solution of this problem has to be found out. If the authorities are really sincere to bring a major change in the development of Srinagar city through smart projects, then providing a strong drainage system to solve the problem of water logging is the need of the hour.