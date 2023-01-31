Unresolved water logging problem

Immediately after a snowfall or heavy rains a number of roads in Srinagar city almost turn into ponds. Water logging creates problems for the vehicular traffic movement and also for pedestrian movement.

The scene is almost similar on such roads - be it at the city centre Lal Chowk, or its adjoining areas like Residency Regal Chowk, Polo View, Moulana Azad Road, and Budshah Chowk. The scene is no different at Exhibition Crossing and Jehangir Chowk.

The water logging problem is not confined to these areas only but large number of other areas in Srinagar city also get affected. After the snowfall on Monday water logging on roads created problems in several areas.